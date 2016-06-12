The undercut, a hairstyle with the back of the head buzzed off, has become a celebrity trend over the past few years. Recently, people have been embellishing it with undercut tattoos — designs shaved into the undercut. Just this weekend, another celebrity jumped on the undercut-tattoo bandwagon. Halle Berry shared an Instagram photo of herself with the cut and the caption, "AND FOR MY NEXT TRICK."
There are a number of ways to style an undercut, but Berry went for a bun on top to show off the design underneath. The pattern resembles leaves or petals, making her hair look like a blooming flower.
Halle Berry's a chameleon when it comes to hair. Along with her signature pixie cut, she's sported everything from cornrows to long curls. Now, she joins Amber Valletta, Rosario Dawson, and Rosamund Pike on a long list of celebrities with badass undercuts.
