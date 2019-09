The undercut, a hairstyle with the back of the head buzzed off, has become a celebrity trend over the past few years. Recently, people have been embellishing it with undercut tattoos — designs shaved into the undercut. Just this weekend, another celebrity jumped on the undercut-tattoo bandwagon. Halle Berry shared an Instagram photo of herself with the cut and the caption, "AND FOR MY NEXT TRICK."There are a number of ways to style an undercut , but Berry went for a bun on top to show off the design underneath. The pattern resembles leaves or petals, making her hair look like a blooming flower.