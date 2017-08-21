Disappearing Polos: The Terror Of Blending In — & Getting Away With It

“Some of the younger white nationalists were rolling their eyes at groups like the KKK,” said The New York Times' Kevin Roose on The Daily podcast. “[They’d say,] ‘These boomers with their hoods and their robes are just so cringe-worthy.’ These are not people who do not want to emulate the fringe status of older groups of white nationalists. They want to take this to the mainstream.” Mainstream is Chad Nationalism, a version of white supremacy so familiar that even frat-boys — the Chads of the world — would find it appealing. No wonder the uniform looks like the same sort of pretend-professionalism that fraternities demand of their pledges, while hazing them behind closed doors. These polo shirts are a nefarious doublespeak that says: We are decent but we are capable of disgusting things.