Bloomingdale's Revamped Beauty Concept Is An Instagram Shopper's Dream

If you never saw yourself as the "I just need to pop into Bloomie's for a lipstick, darling" type, it's time to reconsider. As Glamour reports, the grand dame of department stores has some major new beauty tricks up its sleeve.
Bloomingdale's has announced plans to revamp its beauty department with the launch of Glowhaus, a new millennial-friendly boutique housing Insta-famous products from contemporary brands like Winky Lux, RMS Beauty, Sigma Beauty, Frank Body, Rouge Bunny Rouge, Lash Star Beauty, Lime Crime, SUVA Beauty, and Vamp Stamp. According to Stacie Borteck, the department store's vice president and divisional merchandise manager of cosmetics, some 800 products across 30 brands — 26 of which will be new to the store — will be priced under $100. One large brown bag, please.
It's not just the products — primarily color cosmetics and beauty tools, with some skincare staples to boot — that are getting a playful and modern new spin. Borteck told Glamour that the space will be a far cry from the fussy beauty counters that can often intimidate and overwhelm shoppers.
"It's a space to browse and play in a low-pressure environment, anchored by a play table to hang out around, try products at, and take selfies," she told the magazine.
Don't mind if we do. And if you can't make it to a store — where you'll find Glowhaus housed on the contemporary floor — simply boot up your laptop. All Glowhaus stock is shoppable online, too.
You see? Even revered 59th Street classics can move with the times. Roll on, pay day.
