Bloomingdale's Revamped Beauty Concept Is An Instagram Shopper's Dream

Bloomingdale's has announced plans to revamp its beauty department with the launch of Glowhaus , a new millennial-friendly boutique housing Insta-famous products from contemporary brands like Winky Lux , RMS Beauty, Sigma Beauty, Frank Body, Rouge Bunny Rouge, Lash Star Beauty, Lime Crime, SUVA Beauty, and Vamp Stamp. According to Stacie Borteck, the department store's vice president and divisional merchandise manager of cosmetics, some 800 products across 30 brands — 26 of which will be new to the store — will be priced under $100. One large brown bag, please.