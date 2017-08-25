All in all, the Mother of Dragon pedicure wasn't a life-shifting experience — but it was definitely something I'd do again. My heels were significantly softer, my toenails were clean and polished, and the whole thing took about 45 minutes. (My pedicure, on the other hand, lasted a full two full weeks). It cost $50, which is more than a standard pedicure in New York, but right around the cost of any luxury foot treatment.