Proving that Game of Thrones reaches a wide swath of the population, the show's latest collaboration brings together two very unlikely bedfellows: streetwear and the world of Westeros.
Teen Vogue reports that HBO is celebrating Game of Thrones' seventh season by enlisting a cadre of streetwear designers to riff on the show's iconic imagery. The collection, called Rep the Realm, will include several drops in the next few weeks, with labels Carrots, Billionaire Boys Club, ALIFE, Dee & Ricky, 40s & Shorties, Koio, and V/SUAL on deck.
"Game of Thrones has captivated audiences globally for the past six seasons, immersing us in a world we couldn’t wait to return to week in and week out," Lucinda Martinez, HBO's senior vice president of marketing, said in a statement. "In celebration of the seventh season, we are proud to partner with seven unique designers who are creating collectible pieces of clothing and accessories that build upon the creativity and ingenuity of this iconic series to take the themes off-screen and into streetwear."
According to Teen Vogue, the designers worked around Westeros' M.O. of "rise, fall, power, and reign." The first collection features work by Anwar Carrots and celebrates the arrival of Daenerys Targaryen's landing at Dragonstone. It also includes a tote bag, T-shirts, and gym shorts for a mashup of athleisure and animation.
A new collection will debut each week, so fans can look forward to copping new looks with every episode. HBO didn't release a schedule or any additional preview photos for the upcoming collaborations, which isn't exactly a surprise, given that just about everything GoT-related is shrouded in secrecy.
Shopping each release won't be easy, either: According to Hypebeast, fans hoping to grab pieces from each collection should keep their attention on HBO's social media feeds for links each week.
