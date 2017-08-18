Tension Reigns As Fifth Harmony Avoids Questions About Camila Cabello

Fifth Harmony cannot escape the drama surrounding former member Camila Cabello's highly-publicized exit from the group last December. In a tension-filled interview for the Bizarre Life podcast with journalist Dan Wootton, the group avoided questions about Cabello. When Wootton pressed the group about the controversy, they declined to comment further and their publicist can be heard in the background instructing Wootton to ask about the group's "new music." Wootton then accused the pop group of being "divas" on Twitter for this pivot.
"Like, what is this?" Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui says when Wootton asked if they group would remain friends with Cabello.
"We want to talk about our new music. We don't want to be shady, man," Jauregui continues.
Wootton, who is the associate editor for The Sun, responds, "Is there a problem? You're not happy with the questions?"
"We just have better things to talk about," Harmony's Normani Kordei adds.
After the podcast interview, Wootton shared the clip on Twitter, writing, "AWKS! Fifth Harmony really don't like talking about Camila Cabello."
Jauregui then responded: "I'm not sure how trying to avoid answering probing questions meant to start drama b/w women is being 'diva'..but thanks for the support."
The Fifth Harmony drama has been revisited ad nauseum since the news broke in December. For those who didn't follow, here's the 411: The group shared on Instagram that "via her representatives" they had been informed that Camila Cabello would be embarking on a solo career. Cabello then responded on Twitter, claiming that she had no idea the Fifth Harmony Instagram account would be sharing this news.
"I was shocked to read the statement the Fifth Harmony account posted without my knowing," she wrote.
Since the fallout, though, both sides of the controversy seem to have settled. Cabello stated that she approved of the group's replacement for her. The remaining four — Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Ally Brooke — told Refinery29 in June that they felt the world "pitted them against one another" throughout the breakup.
"We were all in our own world, and also, the context of being in a girl group, it's kind of hard sometimes as well because the world pits you against each other whether you want to be or not," Jauregui explained.
Also, a highly publicized breakup begets, well, publicity. Arguably, the fraught nature of Cabello's departure brought both Fifth Harmony and Cabello to the forefront of pop music. Today, both are quite popular. Fifth Harmony released the song "Down," a collaboration with Gucci Mane, in early June — it debuted at #42 on the Billboard Hot 100. In the meantime, Cabello's single "Crying In The Club" debuted at #47 on Hot 100. All is well on the Western front — it's probably time to put the controversy to rest.
