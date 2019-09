I was ready to swear off all things related The Bachelor franchise at the conclusion of Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette. I am not ashamed to admit that I was one of the people who tuned into the show for the first time ever because the lead was a Black woman. Like many others, I was excited about what the first Black Bachelorette meant for the franchise in terms of shifting the love story narrative. But I was pretty quickly let down when I realized that meaningful conversations about race were not on the table . And then to add insult to injury, Rachel chose Bryan . If Monday night’s Bachelor in Paradise premiere is any indication, the franchise is still struggling to fit Black women into its version of love. Out of the 20 contestants (12 men, eight women) that kicked off BiP last night, Jasmine Goode is the only Black woman.