Why This Jewelry Designer Thinks Cultural Appropriation Is Misunderstood

How did you land your jewelry gig with Victoria's Secret? How did participating in an event that large affect your exposure?

"I was approached by photographer Vanina Sorrenti to shoot an editorial with 10 magazine, and Sophia Neophitou, its owner and editor-in-chief, and also the creative director of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, was the stylist for the shoot. I always take my jewelry with me to shoots, even when I'm just modeling, because it is also an opportunity for me to see what they look like with designs that I think are totally different. She saw my work, asked me who the designer was, and when I said me (obviously), she explained everything about the show and voila! The next day I was signing a contract in their head office in New York.