Nick Viall has arguably become the most active member of the Bachelor universe. He first appeared on Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette, and went on to also compete for Kaitlyn Bristowe's heart on the following season. As both attempts to lock down a Bachelorette were unsuccessful, Viall was named season 21's Bachelor, and finally got engaged. Before finding Vanessa Grimaldi, however, he also appeared on Bachelor In Paradise's third season. Well, the fourth season of BIP will premiere tonight, and though he's not a contestant this time around, you know Viall isn't going to miss an opportunity to be involved. According to Entertainment Tonight, the reality star will be live chatting with members of Bachelor Nation during every single episode of the season.
Advertisement
In a recent interview with ET, Viall explained that he's as excited as anyone to see "how it all went down" on the upcoming scandal-ridden season. He said, "Paradise is a gold mine for providing an endless amount of material to have commentary on. It's one of my favorite shows on TV and easily the best show to interact socially with." Because of that, and no doubt because of his love for being in Bachelor Nation's limelight, the 36-year-old has partnered with tvParty.
ET reports that tvParty is "a social network that allows you to engage and interact with friends, celebrities, and other fans while watching your favorite shows." All season long, Viall will be on the tvParty app talking to fellow fans about each episode of Bachelor In Paradise.
Nick Viall has already started sharing his opinion on the yet-to-be-aired, highly controversial season. He told ET that he thinks the scandal involving DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios has already been covered and talked about "too much." He said, "I am glad the show did the right thing to investigate the situation, and even happier that it was determined there was no foul play. I am guessing a lot of great and funny things also happen during filming and I am more excited to watch those things unfold." And, by downloading the tvParty app, we can see how Viall reacts to those "great and funny things" as the show airs. It seems that, through the power of social media, Viall is destined to be one contestant that Bachelor Nation won't ever be able to shake.
Advertisement