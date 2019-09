Nick Viall has already started sharing his opinion on the yet-to-be-aired, highly controversial season. He told ET that he thinks the scandal involving DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios has already been covered and talked about "too much." He said, "I am glad the show did the right thing to investigate the situation, and even happier that it was determined there was no foul play. I am guessing a lot of great and funny things also happen during filming and I am more excited to watch those things unfold." And, by downloading the tvParty app, we can see how Viall reacts to those "great and funny things" as the show airs. It seems that, through the power of social media, Viall is destined to be one contestant that Bachelor Nation won't ever be able to shake.