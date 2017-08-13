Find An Event Near You To Stand In Solidarity With Charlottesville

Those outraged by this weekend's violent alt-right rallies in Charlottesville, VA — which resulted in a domestic terrorist killing 32-year-old counterprotester Heather Heyer — are taking action by forming their own marches and vigils.
Keen to join? The anti-Trump Indivisible Guide movement has partnered with dozens of organizations — including Women's March, Voto Latino, Planned Parenthood, and Pantsuit Nation — to plan nationwide events in support of the Charlottesville community. Simply plug in your location at the bottom of their page, and the search function will pull up events in your area.
Humbled by the number of groups coming together today nationwide to stand in solidarity with Charlottesville. RSVP: https://t.co/8VDrpg4jvx pic.twitter.com/7VSKRcwTSh— Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) August 13, 2017
"This weekend, hate groups and domestic terrorists of all stripes went to Charlottesville, VA to push their hateful message of white supremacy, fascism, anti-Semitism, and bigotry," an Indivisible Guide statement reads.
"When they got there they waged violence on unarmed anti-racists, killing one and injuring many others. We mourn for the life that was lost, and we will honor all those under attack by congregating against hate in our own communities."
Austin, TX, for instance, will play host to a vigil for Heyer tonight. Activists in New York and New Jersey are leading candlelight vigils as well as marches on Trump Tower in response to POTUS' lukewarm response to the Charlottesville rallies. Some anti-racist protesters, meanwhile, are simply organizing hashtags to speak out and show their support via social media.
If you can't find an event near you, remember that you can still help the movement by making a donation in support of minority-owned businesses and organizations. NPR host Sam Sanders has also compiled tips for fighting racism in the long term, while Insecure star Natasha Rothwell highlighted the importance of self-care and giving our country's diverse voices their due.
Bottom line: Stay busy. Stay vigilant. Stay strong.
