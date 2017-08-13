I just had a very tough but very necessary conversation with my dad. I'm drained and not convinced I broke through but I'm happy I did it.— Elizabeth Orr (@bethorafus) August 12, 2017
Interrogate privilege. Call out racism. Resist normalizing injustice. March. Call. Examine content. Listen. Cede control of discourse— Big Bill Haywood (@BigBillHaywood) August 12, 2017
I will use my privilege to create space at work for others to speak & protect their voices from being shouted down & discounted.— Suzanne (@SuanoD) August 13, 2017
How will you fight racism and white supremacy in your everyday life?— Sam Sanders (@samsanders) August 12, 2017
Will you stop your coworker or relative or friend when they make that racist comment? Will you fight for diversity in your workplace?— Sam Sanders (@samsanders) August 12, 2017
Will you understand and acknowledge how the neighborhood you live in and schools you send your kids to might perpetuate systemic racism?— Sam Sanders (@samsanders) August 12, 2017
Will you teach your children about racism and bias, or will you tell them not to see color?— Sam Sanders (@samsanders) August 12, 2017
Will you question who you choose to befriend and who you choose to ignore in your daily interactions, and honk how race might play a part?— Sam Sanders (@samsanders) August 12, 2017
Your tweets are not enough. There is work to be done, and it won't be done on our phones.— Sam Sanders (@samsanders) August 12, 2017