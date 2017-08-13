Unite The Right & White Privilege Get The Takedown They Deserve In This Viral Tweetstorm

Imagine if these people ever faced actual oppression. pic.twitter.com/dhPCbtfEjO— Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017
Nobody is trying to legislate away their right to marry.— Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017
Nobody is trying to make them buy insurance to pay for 'male health care.'
The law never— Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017
Enslaved their great-grandparents
Robbed their grandparents
Imprisoned their parents
Shot them when unarmed
There is no massive effort at the state and local level to disenfranchise them of the vote.— Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017
There is no history of centuries of bad science devoted to 'proving' their intellectual inferiority.— Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017
There is no travel ban on them because of their religion.— Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017
There is no danger for them when they carry dangerous weaponry publicly.
Their churches were never burned.— Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017
Their lawns never decorated with burning crosses
Their ancestors never hung from trees
Their mothers aren't being torn away by ICE troopers and sent away forever. They won't be forced to leave the only country they ever knew.— Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017
The president has not set up a hotline to report crime committed at their hands.— Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017
They are chanting 'we will not be replaced.'— Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017
Replaced as ... what?
I'll tell you.
Replaced as the only voice in public discussions.— Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017
Replaced as the only bodies in the public arena.
Replaced as the only life that matters.
THIS is 'white people' oppression:— Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017
We used to be the only voice. Now we hold the only microphone.
THIS is 'white man' oppression.— Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017
We face criticism now. We were free from it, because others feared the consequences.
THIS is 'oppression' of white Christians in this country.— Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017
Christmas used to be the only holiday acknowledged, now it's not.
I would so love to see these people get all the oppression they insist they receive, just for a year. Just to see. pic.twitter.com/fMKMLXWo79— Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017
Give them a world where you ACTUALLY can't say Christmas.— Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017
A world where the name "Geoff" on a resume puts it in the trash.
Give them a world where they suddenly get a 20% pay cut, and then 70 women every day tell them to smile more.— Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017
Give them a world where their polo shirt makes people nervous, so they're kicked off the flight from Pittsburgh to Indianapolis.— Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017
Give them a world where they inherited nothing but a very real understanding of what oppression really fucking is.— Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017
Give them a world where if they pulled up on a campus with torches lit and started throwing hands, the cops would punch their eyes out.— Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017
Put THAT in your Tiki torches and light it, you sorry Nazi bitches.— Julius Goat (@JuliusGoat) August 12, 2017
Good morning, by the way, how is everybody.