Unite The Right & White Privilege Get The Takedown They Deserve In This Viral Tweetstorm

"The law never: enslaved their great-grandparents; robbed their grandparents; imprisoned their parents; shot them when unarmed," he continued. "There is no massive effort at the state and local level to disenfranchise them of the vote. There is no history of centuries of bad science devoted to 'proving' their intellectual inferiority. There is no travel ban on them because of their religion. There is no danger for them when they carry dangerous weaponry publicly."