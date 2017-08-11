Matthew McConaughey is notoriously private about his family, specifically his three kids. We totally get it. Celebrities' kids haven't chosen to be in the limelight; it's their parents who are the known entities. Still, we can't help but get excited when we see a little glimpse of Levi, Livingston, and Vida Alves-McConaughey. Their mother, Camila Alves, shared an adorable snapshot of the trio from their vacation in Brazil, her home country.
Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey have been married since 2012, but they met long before that, in a nightclub. They locked eyes while McConaughey was casually making a margarita in the middle of the club. Alves reportedly went home with him that night (she slept in a spare bedroom), according to a January interview McConaughey did with Howard Stern. Cut to 2017, and the parents of three kids are going on Brazilian vacations.
From left to right we have Livingston, who is 4, Vida, coming in at 7-years-old, and big brother Levi, 9. When I was that age, I wouldn't be caught dead holding my little brother's hand (I was much too cool). But these three look ridiculously cute hanging on to each other while walking together.
If their adorable height order isn't impressing you, maybe Alves' packing skills will. She wrote in her caption "Short trip to a sister island the whole family in one carry on...and that includes me!"
Fitting enough stuff for five people in one carry-on is a pretty impressive feat and must make getting through the airport with three kids easy as pie. If their trip is anything like Luna Legend's recent Italian escapade, Levi, Vida, and Livingston will have the time of their lives.
