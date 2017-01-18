Matthew McConaughey, who is"not a club guy," opened up about meeting his future wife, model Camila Alves, at a club during an interview with Howard Stern this week. The 47-year-old told Stern that the night he first met Alves, he was struck by her and asked his friends "What is that?" and then "Who is that?" He said when he spotted her, he was "making margaritas at the end of the table." Wait, what? He's in a club. Why is he making margaritas in a club? At a table? Who drinks margaritas at a club? He continued, saying he tired to get her attention. "I’m waving, trying to get her [attention] .… I go over and introduce myself. And I go, ‘Would you and your friends like to come over and have a drink?’ She came by herself. Now we sit down, music’s playing." And then... are you ready? "I make a margarita." The margs must have been good because she hung around with McConaughey into the night, and ended up back at the actor's house. She agreed to stay the night in a spare bedroom (mansions, y'know), and he tried to slide into bed with her "twice" he says; both times she said no. He saw this not as a signal that he was too forward, but that Alves is "a woman who knows herself." The next morning, he asked her out and she said no twice more (!), but they finally went on a date at his home, where he cooked her dinner and won her over. I wonder if he made margaritas.
