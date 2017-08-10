According to The Tracking Board, casting is officially underway for Crash and Burn, an upcoming drama that should draw in fans of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. The new Hulu series — based on a book of the same name by Michael Hassan — will explore the aftermath of a would-be tragedy and the events leading up to it.
Actor Alex Fitzalan will star as Crash, a student whose intervention stopped a classmate from committing a school shooting. Throughout the course of the series, we'll find out what events led to that classmate choosing to attempt the act of violence, as well as the private lives of the students and adults who could have been its victims.
The show will also have another element that ties it to the Jay Asher adaptation. While Hannah (Katherine Langford) left behind a series of tapes explaining her decision to die by suicide, Crash is writing a book throughout the course of the show. As Crash writes, he will confront his past, weaving the high school senior's memories into his present day.
Like 13 Reasons Why, Hulu's upcoming drama promises to explore a topic rarely discussed in depth: Why do people, and particularly teenagers, sometimes commit such destructive acts? And is there anything we can do to prevent them?
Interestingly, many fans believe that season 2 of 13 Reasons Why will also explore school violence. At the end of season 1 of the Selena Gomez-produced drama, Tyler (Devin Druid) is seen with an arsenal of weapons, as well as an implied "hit list" of classmates who were particularly cruel to him.
Crash and Burn could be as powerful a story as 13 Reasons Why. Let's hope it sparks just as much conversation.
