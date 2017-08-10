Katy Perry Cries At Her Own Songs

Some of the best songs come from the heart. That's especially true for Katy Perry, who admitted she cries to her own songs in her cover interview for W magazine's September issue.
When interviewer Lynn Hirschberg asked Perry if a certain song makes her cry, the singer's first response was that she recently cried while watching a performance of Dear Evan Hansen.
"I always want to be moved to tears. I recently saw Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway and was a mess afterward. The actor [Ben Platt] went to that spot that is so vulnerable that it was almost scary," Perry told Hirschberg. "We all pose so much. We all display a life that isn't real. I'm guilty of that as well. But when you break it all down, it's really powerful. And that show does just that. Go see it!"
Hirschberg's followup question for the "Witness" singer was whether she's cried "during [her] own songs" — and it turns out, she has.
"My songs are so personal. Sometimes they are about people who are no longer in my life, or they're about unrequited love," Perry explained. "I started out on tour last time, and I couldn't perform a couple of the songs on the record, because I was just too upset."
Perry also revealed that she usually gets her song ideas while meditating, getting a massage, or in the shower. It sounds like there's definitely something to be said about relaxing the mind.
"I always have my phone on standby when I hop out of the shower," Perry told W. She also clarified, though, that she doesn't sing her own songs while showering — instead, she relies on a familiar Madagascar classic.
"I make up songs. Or I go, 'I like to move it, move it,'" she told the magazine. "I've had several sing-offs with boyfriends. That's very fun — singing in the shower and scrubbing!"
