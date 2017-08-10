Story from Beauty

PSA: Don't Tip Your Waitress In Unsolicited Makeup "Advice"

Samantha Sasso
Being shamed for your beauty look is just another form of bullying that shouldn't be tolerated. But, of course, that doesn't stop it from happening (even celebrities like Adam Levine and Cole Sprouse are guilty of doing it): Most recently, a couple of teens decided to offer their unsolicited opinions on their server's makeup under the guise of a "tip," and the internet is not pleased.
According to @wingedandcontoured, an aspiring makeup artist on Instagram who also works as a waitress, two young girls came in during her shift, ordered $33.31 worth of food, and instead of leaving behind a monetary tip, offered a note on her contouring skills on the bill.
When people try to hurt your feelings over your makeup, good thing I know my #makeup was #flawless today? Story: two girls around 16 years old came in and I was their waitress. I took great care of them and everything was great until I dropped the check off. When I returned to pick it up, they demanded to speak to a manager because they "didn't have enough money" and I "didn't tell them exactly how much their food was going to cost them" even though they had the menus for a good 20 minutes before they decided what they wanted. Long story short my manager would not discount their food because they shouldn't have ordered food they couldn't pay for, and it was not my responsibility to tell them while they were ordering how much it costs after tax and everything. They "magically" had a card to put it on and this is the "tip" they left me.

Naturally, she posted the entire experience on Instagram, explaining the situation in her caption under a shot of the check: "Story: two girls around 16 years old came in and I was their waitress. I took great care of them and everything was great until I dropped the check off. When I returned to pick it up, they demanded to speak to a manager because they 'didn't have enough money' and I 'didn't tell them exactly how much their food was going to cost them' even though they had the menus for a good 20 minutes before they decided what they wanted. Long story short my manager would not discount their food because they shouldn't have ordered food they couldn't pay for, and it was not my responsibility to tell them while they were ordering how much it costs after tax and everything. They 'magically' had a card to put it on and this is the 'tip' they left me."
In the photo, a $0 tip is visible on the receipt alongside a comment reading, "Here's a tip: Contour is supposed to blend." Ick.
Instead of getting upset about the experience, @wingedandcontoured came out on top, posting a photo that clearly shows her cat-eye and contouring skills are A+. (And how cool is that matching gray lip and t-shirt combo?!). The moral of the story? Unless your tip is a number that's 15-20% of the bill, keep it to yourself.
