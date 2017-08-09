Why post just one photo for your son's birthday on Instagram when you can make him an entire montage? That's exactly what Catherine Zeta-Jones did when tasked with celebrating her son Dylan Michael Douglas' 17th birthday, and it's the sweetest, most "mom" thing ever.
The Chicago actress, who recently portrayed real-life screen star Olivia de Havilland in FX's Feud, used Dylan's birthday as a way to reminisce about her son's childhood. It turns out that Dylan had a pretty awesome one, filled with music, water sports, and the occasional Risky Business reenactment. The soundtrack to the montage, set to "Start Me Up" by the Rolling Stones, lent itself to Zeta-Jones' cute Instagram caption:
Advertisement
"Don't ˋSTART ME UP' on how much I love you. Dylan, you are truly a remarkable young man. You are the joy of my life. 17 years old today! Happy Birthday sweetheart @dy1and."
That's sweet enough, but the video may bring you to tears:
After viewing the video, Dylan left his mom a sweet note in the comments section:
"Thank you mom love you with all my heart," wrote the birthday boy.
Zeta-Jones responded with more warm wishes.
"Love you too my love. Not even lunch time and the party is well underway. Here's to a great day."
It should come as no surprise that Dylan, who is the son of Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas, is as creative as his parents. The 17-year-old often shares photos of his own musical endeavors, and even attended Long Lake Camp For The Arts growing up, according to one nostalgic post on his Instagram.
Of course, just one viewing of this montage video should prove to anyone that Dylan was born to perform. And we're sure his mom will be there cheering him on anytime he does.
Advertisement