If you’re feeling nostalgic for the birthday parties of your childhood, we have the perfect cure for you. According to Travel + Leisure, the world’s largest bouncy house is going on tour across the U.S. And yes, adults are allowed to bounce, too.
The Big Bounce America, as it’s officially known, is 10,000 square feet. It’s got everything you can imagine: an obstacle course, basketball hoops, a ball pit, and even inflatable beds if bouncing is a little too high energy for you. The brightly colored bouncy metropolis is basically made for your Instagram. There’s also a DJ in the middle of it all, spinning beats for optimal bouncing potential.
According to Travel + Leisure, the Big Bounce America was created by Cameron Craig and Grahme Furgeson. It took two years to research and develop the beast of a bouncy house. And when we say beast, we aren’t kidding around. The humongous structure is actually composed of five sections that fit together like a puzzle. Plus, it takes 28 blowers to stay inflated while people are bouncing to their hearts' desires. Based on these Instagrams, all of that work definitely seems worth it.
The Big Bounce America is slated to hit up 13 more cities in September, October, and November. Among others, the bouncy house paradise is set to visit Portland, San Diego, and Houston. Big Bounce America spends three days in each city, so you’ll have several opportunities to bounce it out. For a complete list of dates, check out the bouncy house’s schedule here. Depending on the time you go and what package you select, tickets range from $12 to $39.
This bouncy house is definitely the ultimate way to relive the joys of your childhood. So grab a friend, some comfy clothes, and get ready to bounce like nobody’s watching!
