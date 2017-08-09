Unlike Me, Jessica Biel Never Listened To *NSYNC Growing Up

Jessica Biel will always be Mary Camden from 7th Heaven to me, but the actress, wife, and mother has a lot more going on for her in 2017. First she is starring in a new show, The Sinner, second she has a cute son, Silas, who joins her and her husband, Justin Timberlake, on adventures, and she also has great interview skills as seen in her recent Reddit Ask Me Anything, brought to our attention by Entertainment Tonight.
The 35-year-old covers a lot of ground with her curious Reddit fans, answering questions about everything from *NSYNC to aliens to tandem bikes. Nothing was off limits (except talk of Hollywood cults).
So, let's get into all the juicy tidbits we learned about Biel and her life (no one really asked about the show, sorry USA, but it is good!) starting with:
Q: Did she listen to *NSYNC or Backstreet Boys more?
A: "I was such a theater nerd at that time that I literally wasn't listening to either of those groups. I was listening to soundtracks, like Rent and old 50's/60's music. I can be a little off on my timing. But if I had been cool, DUH, NSYNC all the way, baby!"
Q: Does she get jealous of Timberlake's relationship with Jimmy Fallon?
A: "Oh no, I'm not jealous that every waking moment they can spend together they do... Oh no and I'm not jealous that every time Justin can go on the show he does... oh no, I'm not jealous that they ride tandem bikes together: https://www.instagram.com/p/BUm8rdbBEP-/?hl=en&taken-by=justintimberlake Oh no, I'm not jealous that they sing and rap together. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1omPNEVOIaM Oh I'm not jealous they they go to camp together: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_jXi0nzuow OH NO, I'M NOT JEALOUS AT ALL!!!"
Please note the time she spent copy and pasting links to really make her point.
Q: How does she think Game of Thrones will end?
A: "ARYA STARK, ARYA STARK, ARYA STARK!!!!"
Q: "What is your stance on aliens ??? Do you know stuff that the public don't. Being a celebrity and all . Also have you ever seen evidence of a satanic cult running Hollywood ???? Thanks."
A: "They're listening and watching right now. I can't answer this question."
In conclusion: Biel is hilarious, and she needs to listen to "Dirty Pop" ASAP.
