Jessica Biel, her husband, Justin Timberlake, Jimmy Fallon, and his wife, Nancy, had the most normal vacation in the Hamptons over Memorial Day weekend. There was some bike-riding, cool toys, and casual law-breaking.
While on The Tonight Show, Jessica Biel and Jimmy Fallon talked about their weekend getaway. It started off totally innocently. Biel and Timberlake had their son, Silas, and Fallon brought his daughters, Winnie and Frances.
Then, Fallon told the audience about his adventures "bro-biking" with Justin Timberlake. The two men shared a tandem bike and made this hilarious video. (That's Biel behind the camera; she directed the shoot, of course.)
Advertisement
Then, while the men did a couple more laps on their bro-bike, the wives went to check out an "open" house.
"We basically checked every door on the ground level to see if we could get in," Biel admitted. "And one was left open."
After realizing the realtor was not there, the couples just shut the door behind them and carried on their bike ride.
Just kidding.
"Dude, we stayed for a while," Fallon laughed. Biel revealed that they looked at every single room in the house, including a basement screening room and the detached pool house.
Their thorough look at the house helped them all come to the decision that it just wasn't the right pick for them. "It was a nice house. Maybe not my style, not your style, but I can appreciate the architecture, sure," Biel said. "And I hope somebody gets it."
If your new house in the Hamptons looks strangely like the set of the "bro-bikes" video, it's very likely that Jessica Biel and Jimmy Fallon hung out inside. Maybe this'll increase its property value.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement