Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake, the Most Viral Bros in Hollywood, have been a little distant lately, it seems. It's been well over a year and a half since they swung their hips together at the U.S. Open, and we were beginning to wonder if the thrill of the bromance had faded. The past year has been curiously absent of silly late-night sketches featuring the twosome. Perhaps it's difficult to maintain such a frenzied celebrity friendship or the dapper stars had a spat. Things happen!
Turns out, we can rest easy: The two are still consummate bros. In a segment for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Fallon revealed that he and Timberlake recently went "bro biking" in the Hamptons. (Why they can't just call it "tandem biking" is beyond me.)
"I hung out with our pal Justin Timberlake," Fallon began on Monday night's show. Fallon, 42, just returned from a vacation in the Hamptons. "I have a tandem bicycle... my wife got me two-seater bicycle so we could cruise around."
Do you see where this is going? Fallon and Timberlake took to the tandem bicycle for a "bro cruise" through the Hamptons.
"Bro biking!" Timberlake hollers in a video of the two on the bike. They're both wearing sunglasses, and dinging their bicycle bell for all to hear. Unnecessary "bro" qualification aside, it's delightful to see these two back in the public friendship saddle. We missed them! Would that all celebrity relationships were this fun. (We're looking at you, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.)
For your viewing pleasure, a GIF of aforementioned bro biking:
Watch the full segment from The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, below.
