Few things can lift our mid-week spirits faster than a sale we've been waiting for all year long. And like the true discount-hunters we are, we've been visiting Reformation on the daily, hoping its annual summer sale will appear before our eyes. Well, praise hands emoji for the fact that Wednesday marks the moment our efforts have paid off. While the sale is technically only available to V.I.P.'s today (a Reformation rep told Refinery29 the public sale won't start until tomorrow), it seems like anyone is able to purchase the discounted fare — and with prices starting at 30% off, there's bound to be a whimsical wrap-waist frock for any end-of-summer occasions. (We never thought we'd be convinced we'd need one more yellow sundress, but here we are).