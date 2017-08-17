Update: Did we call it, or did we call it? Reformation’s deeper discount has arrived — and now is the time to hit "click" on all those items you added to your shopping cart. It's now or never to stock up on those end-of-summer sundresses.
This story was originally published on August 9, 2017.
Few things can lift our mid-week spirits faster than a sale we've been waiting for all year long. And like the true discount-hunters we are, we've been visiting Reformation on the daily, hoping its annual summer sale will appear before our eyes. Well, praise hands emoji for the fact that Wednesday marks the moment our efforts have paid off. While the sale is technically only available to V.I.P.'s today (a Reformation rep told Refinery29 the public sale won't start until tomorrow), it seems like anyone is able to purchase the discounted fare — and with prices starting at 30% off, there's bound to be a whimsical wrap-waist frock for any end-of-summer occasions. (We never thought we'd be convinced we'd need one more yellow sundress, but here we are).
Since Reformation's well-known mega-sales are rare, we don't recommend waiting this one out. However, pro-tip: If you're willing to gamble on size availability, historically the discount percentage tends to increase as the days go by, so if you're not quite ready to hit 'buy' now, with careful watching, you may be more keen to in a week or so. But if you're not okay with missing out on that piece you've been waiting three months for, feel free to go bananas. Now will anyone chip in if we start a GoFundMe to afford all of our picks?