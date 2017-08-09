Mindy Kaling Perfectly Memed This Photo Of Kit Harington & Emilia Clarke

If you ever need a reminder that sometimes, celebrities really are just like us, look no further than your favorite stars' fandoms.
Even A-listers aren't immune to geeking out over their favorite TV shows — and from her latest Instagram post, it looks like Mindy Kaling is no exception.
Kaling posted a Game of Thrones photo on Tuesday night — and she had the perfect caption to match. Specifically, her photo of Jon and Dany was a regram from Emilia Clarke, but Kaling's caption makes the photo all the more joyful.
"This photo from Emilia Clarke's Insta makes me so happy. Kit Harington looks like her cousin who visited set on summer break. King of the North, or cousin Oliver with astigmatism," she captioned the photo. (She's got a good point — seeing Harington in character, but with his glasses on, is a bit off-putting.)
"Wait..... did I NOT tell you guys?! Um yeah. Now if he'd only bend the bloody knee there'll be no problems..... ??❄️? #modragonsmoproblems #igot99problemsandjonsnowisone #whichroundsmeupto100problems #youknownothingjonsnow," Clarke captioned her original post.
This isn't the first time Kaling has shared her love for Game of Thrones on social media. Last month, she posted a tweet exhorting GoT fans to either watch the show live or be prepared for spoilers from coworkers.
"Look watch #gameofthones tonight or suffer the spoilers at work tomorrow. No leaving the room! This is a subtweet," Kaling wrote. (It sounds like not everyone in The Mindy Project's writers' room is keeping up with GoT live.)
Look watch #gameofthones tonight or suffer the spoilers at work tomorrow. No leaving the room! This is a subtweet.— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) July 17, 2017
Of course, Kaling is far from the only celebrity Game of Thrones fan. Kristen Bell, Danielle Brooks, and Ava DuVernay are just a few of the other stars who've tweeted about GoT recently. And we can't blame them — in fact, it's nice to know we have at least one thing in common with A-listers.
