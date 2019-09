Remember that feeling of pure joy you experienced earlier this week when you found out that ColourPop would soon be available at Sephora ? Nothing was more exciting than learning that your favorite liquid lipstick and pressed shadow palette will finally be within hand's reach. Perhaps this is the same feeling you had when yesterday, those rumors started circulating about ColourPop also hitting Ulta Beauty. But before you turn into the "Heavy Breathing Cat" meme, listen up — apparently, none of it is true.