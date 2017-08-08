Did Chris Brown Really Comment On Rihanna's Instagram Photo?

Rihanna's latest Instagram posts have celebrity and non-celebrity fans alike singing her praises. The singer posted photos of herself with turquoise hair in a jeweled, feathered costume for a carnival in Barbados — and yes, she's totally rocking the look. But it looks like Chris Brown may have commented on one of Rihanna's photos — and fans aren't having it.
According to screenshots published by various sites, including E! News and BBC News, Chris Brown commented on the photo with the eyes emoji. The emoji might seem harmless on its own, but given the fact that Brown has admitted to assaulting Rihanna in 2009, fans want him to stay far away from her and her actions.
Rihanna's post now has almost 67,000 comments, so it would take a lot of time and scrolling to verify whether Brown's comment is on the photo. But there are plenty of responses from fans tagging Chris Brown's handle and telling him off. (Still, other fans said it was just a comment and that we should let Brown and Rihanna handle their own business.)
More recent high-profile comments, including Lorde's "I'm DEAD" and Elle magazine's three fire emoji, are still visible. Nick Jonas also left fire emojis, and Pharrell posted an Instagram live video of himself saying "Damn" because of Rihanna's photo. Clearly, Rihanna has plenty of celeb fans.
Regardless of the controversy, though, Rihanna definitely slayed her carnival look. The photo has more than three million likes.
Rihanna also shared an illustration of her costume and new hair color on Instagram Tuesday morning, and the post brought in more than 164,000 likes and 1,476 comments within a half hour of being posted. Don't expect Rihanna to address Brown's Instagram comment — she's too busy being her fabulous self.
