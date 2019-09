Prepare To See These Sports Bras All Over Your 'Gram

The Venus Crop Bra , which launched earlier this week and sells for $60, is similar to everything you love about the Athena crop (admit it — you have it in at least two colorways at this point), but features more of a deep-V back detail. Like the rest of OV's offering, this sports-bra-crop-top hybrid has a supportive fit, is double-layered, and has no cups. This one, though, has an open back for added breathing room — so for those of you who regularly break a sweat, this could be a good option to scoop up for the rest of your summer workouts.