Prepare To See These Sports Bras All Over Your 'Gram

We remember it well: Outdoor Voices' Athena Crop is one of the pieces that put the Instagram-favorite athleisure brand on the map. Suddenly, the high-necked, cropped top and its matching leggings started taking over your feed — and your yoga class. And, we have a feeling its latest launch is going to have the same effect.
The Venus Crop Bra, which launched earlier this week and sells for $60, is similar to everything you love about the Athena crop (admit it — you have it in at least two colorways at this point), but features more of a deep-V back detail. Like the rest of OV's offering, this sports-bra-crop-top hybrid has a supportive fit, is double-layered, and has no cups. This one, though, has an open back for added breathing room — so for those of you who regularly break a sweat, this could be a good option to scoop up for the rest of your summer workouts.
"The Venus Crop is a nice compliment to our Athena, with the same high coverage in the front for a wide range of motion, but a more playful back," Alexa Day Silva, the brand's women's design director, tells Refinery29. "With geometric color blocking, it's an easy match for any of our bottoms — especially in our navys and grays,"
And if you just want to get it for the 'gram, we fully support that, too. Click on to shop the new style, as well as some other sports bra picks from Outdoor Voices.