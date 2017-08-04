The trailer for Narcos season three dropped yesterday, and fans are alive! Many were concerned about what would happen to the show now that Pablo Escobar has been taken out, but from the major response to the trailer, it seems like that speculation has gone away.
The narrator explains that now that they took down Escobar, it's time to focus on the Cali Cartel. The real-life drug cartel had grown to become the most massive cocaine cartel in history. The business is run by four men who are called "godfathers." They run the cartel like a "Fortune 500 company" and that means expanding to New York City. So, this won't be an easy job for Javier Peña. He remarks "To take down the gentlemen of Cali you'd have to be crazy, stupid, brave, and lucky all at the same time."
Cue screaming fans.
Narcos Trailer is too good , completely blown away can't wait to watch it!— Unconventional Guru (@gangstanish) August 4, 2017
somebody spark the blunt let's start the new season of narcos off at episode 1 https://t.co/QDTtkS7kfM— valenciaga the primp (@vuhlinseeuh) August 4, 2017
Narcos season 3 releasing on my birthday is probably the best birthday gift of all time ❄— yash (@yasha95) August 4, 2017
I apologise for any doubts I had about a Narcos without Pablo https://t.co/7Be0cM4qce— . (@Oggy_47) August 4, 2017
Fan favorites Boyd Holbrook as Steve Murphy, and Wagner Moura, who played Pablo Escobar will be greatly missed. However, Narcos season three is bringing in a bunch of new faces. The four godfathers, Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela, Michael Rodriguez Orejuela, Pacho Herrera, and Chepe Santacruz Londono are played by Damian Alcazar, Francisco Denis, Alberto Ammann, and Pepe Rapazote, respectively. Comedian Gabriel Iglesias makes a cameo in the trailer as a gang leader, also prompting fans to go crazy. And, of course, Pedro Pascal returns as the tough-as-nails Javier Peña.
If you aren't caught up on Narcos yet, what are you waiting for? September 1st is just around the corner.
