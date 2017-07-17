Season three will focus on how the cocaine trafficking business changed in Columbia after Escobar's death. According to the season three synopsis from Netflix, "In a post-Pablo Escobar world, those final words spoken in the last season of the Netflix original series Narcos foreshadow the upcoming season’s pivot into the corrupt, powerful and wildly profitable world of Colombia’s Cali Cartel — the biggest drug lords you’ve probably never heard of." The show will shift to concentrate on the Cali Cartel, which is run by four godfathers, Gilberto and Miguel Rodriguez, Pacho Herrera, and José Santacruz Londoño, a.k.a. Chepe, a new addition to the Narcos world. Netflix explained, "this cartel operates much differently than Escobar’s, preferring to bribe government officials and keep its violent actions out of the headline." That's a whole new level of intrigue.