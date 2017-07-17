You may still be coming down from Game Of Thrones season premiere euphoria, but if you have any excitement left in you for another show, may we suggest turning your attention to this very important Narcos news. On Friday, Netflix announced that the crime drama will return for its third season on September 1, 2017, and it released an official teaser trailer.
Last September, when it was confirmed that Narcos was picked up for two more seasons, we were left wondering how the show would continue after the death of drug lord Pablo Escobar, a character whose story drove the first two seasons of the show. That question was answered in the new season three teaser, which explains: "Cocaine cartels are all about succession."
Season three will focus on how the cocaine trafficking business changed in Columbia after Escobar's death. According to the season three synopsis from Netflix, "In a post-Pablo Escobar world, those final words spoken in the last season of the Netflix original series Narcos foreshadow the upcoming season’s pivot into the corrupt, powerful and wildly profitable world of Colombia’s Cali Cartel — the biggest drug lords you’ve probably never heard of." The show will shift to concentrate on the Cali Cartel, which is run by four godfathers, Gilberto and Miguel Rodriguez, Pacho Herrera, and José Santacruz Londoño, a.k.a. Chepe, a new addition to the Narcos world. Netflix explained, "this cartel operates much differently than Escobar’s, preferring to bribe government officials and keep its violent actions out of the headline." That's a whole new level of intrigue.
Though the storyline has changed course slightly, DEA Agent Javier Peña, played by Pedro Pascal will be returning for season three. However, it doesn't seem like Peña's partner, Agent Steve Murphy, will be back. Boyd Holbrook, who plays Murphy, is not listed on IMDb for this season, and he did not appear in the teaser. We'll definitely miss Agent Murphy, but we knew this new season would bring a whole lot of changes for the show.
