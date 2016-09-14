You Won't Believe What Narcos' Pablo Escobar Really Looks Like

When it comes to acting, it's no secret that the key to delivering the best performance possible means getting lost in the role. This often entails altering ones appearance, demeanor, or even learning a new language. It's character-crafting at its best. Watching Narcos, Wagner Moura really transforms himself into the vile Colombian drug kingpin, Pablo Escobar to the point that his real-life appearance is rather shocking.



The 40-year-old Brazilian actor gained more than 40 pounds for his role as Escobar on the hit Netflix series, and also groomed his facial hair to replicate the image of the infamous criminal. Off screen, he's barely recognizable. He's actually very handsome. He also is married to a journalist and photographer, Sandra Delgado, and has three children.



Basically, he is a secret bae.