You Won't Believe What Narcos' Pablo Escobar Really Looks Like

When it comes to acting, it's no secret that the key to delivering the best performance possible means getting lost in the role. This often entails altering ones appearance, demeanor, or even learning a new language. It's character-crafting at its best. Watching Narcos, Wagner Moura really transforms himself into the vile Colombian drug kingpin, Pablo Escobar to the point that his real-life appearance is rather shocking.
The 40-year-old Brazilian actor gained more than 40 pounds for his role as Escobar on the hit Netflix series, and also groomed his facial hair to replicate the image of the infamous criminal. Off screen, he's barely recognizable. He's actually very handsome. He also is married to a journalist and photographer, Sandra Delgado, and has three children.
Basically, he is a secret bae.
Here he is all dressed up for a photoshoot.
Again, flaunting a bit of his Narcos hair and attitude.
He's just really good-looking.
And in addition to his great looks, Moura is clearly committed to his craft. It's hard to believe, but he didn't know Spanish when he was brought on to play Escobar. He had assumed his character would speak English in the show. He ended up taking Spanish classes at a university in Medellín, Colombia to get up to speed, he told Vulture. "It was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done in my life," he said, adding, "but doing it gave me such a great connection with Pablo, and Colombia, and it was important in playing him."
So, Moura gained both Spanish-speaking skills and forty pounds. Guess which one he was happy to lose after filming wrapped?
He told NPR he would never gain weight like that again. "I think that's something for young people to do, you know," he said. "I can't do that anymore. My cholesterol was — it was horrible." He ended up losing the excess pounds by sticking to a vegan diet, to not only get back in shape, but to also feel like himself again. "Doing the vegan diet wasn't only about losing weight, but getting rid of that character, you know, getting rid of that energy that I was having to live with for two years," he said.
Welcome back, Moura.
