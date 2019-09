You Won't Believe What Narcos' Pablo Escobar Really Looks Like

And in addition to his great looks, Moura is clearly committed to his craft. It's hard to believe, but he didn't know Spanish when he was brought on to play Escobar. He had assumed his character would speak English in the show. He ended up taking Spanish classes at a university in Medellín, Colombia to get up to speed, he told Vulture . "It was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done in my life," he said, adding, "but doing it gave me such a great connection with Pablo, and Colombia, and it was important in playing him."So, Moura gained both Spanish-speaking skills and forty pounds. Guess which one he was happy to lose after filming wrapped?He told NPR he would never gain weight like that again. "I think that's something for young people to do, you know," he said. "I can't do that anymore. My cholesterol was — it was horrible." He ended up losing the excess pounds by sticking to a vegan diet, to not only get back in shape, but to also feel like himself again. "Doing the vegan diet wasn't only about losing weight, but getting rid of that character, you know, getting rid of that energy that I was having to live with for two years," he said.Welcome back, Moura.