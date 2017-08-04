Lauren Conrad's Delivery Was Full Of Literal Fireworks

Watch out Taylor Swift, Lauren Conrad may have just nabbed the coveted title of Queen of Fourth of July. The former The Hills star and current lifestyle blogger is on the cover of People this week, talking about the delivery of her son, Liam. Conrad, who married William Tell in 2015, had her first child, a boy, on July 5. Since then, she's been pretty low-key, sharing only one Instagram post since his birth (the birth announcement in the form of a custom needlepoint). But the story around the actual delivery is what we're really here to talk about.
Advertisement
In her cover interview, the 31-year-old says that no sooner had her husband laid his head down on his pillow after their annual Fourth of July gathering that her water broke. A Fourth of July baby? That's definitely grounds for knocking Swift off the top spot. "Two days before, I said to William, I don’t think he’s coming before," Conrad said, referring to hosting her annual bash. "I said, I think I’m going to be fine. I really would like to have a Fourth of July party. It’s my favorite day of the year. I love Fourth of July. I have this party every year."
“We did it a little more low maintenance than we normally do,” she told the site, adding that she served Mexican corn and hot dogs, a deviation from her normal menu. “We normally hand make all the hamburger patties and I do the La Scala chopped salad. But this year we barbecued, hung out, and watched fireworks. We had maybe 30 people.”
After watching the fireworks with her crew, Conrad was about to go to sleep when her water broke. Liam was born the next day. "They say that over holidays there are a lot of people in labor because you might ignore early symptoms," she said. "I think it’s the fireworks."
What a story! Someone get this girl a reality show.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement