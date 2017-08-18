I want to start by talking about the ending. Do you think it's a happy one?

Aubrey Plaza: "I think it's a hopeful ending. I think it’s really sad. The idea that this character wanted so badly for people to follow her and to notice her, and the way that she ultimately ended up achieving that was through her own self-destruction. But I think at the end of the film she's left with the one person that she had a real human connection with. And the fact that he's still there and in her life makes me feel hopeful that maybe she can realize how meaningful that is, and focus on that."