This Awesome Instagram Mashes Meryl Streep Up With Food

Not since Skelotim perfectly matched makeup to chips have we seen a more perfect food-themed Instagram.
Meryl Streep has been in the public eye for the wrong reasons lately, although her comment about shared African heritage seems taken in a tricky context. But a new Instagram, Taste of Streep, places the focus in just the right area: How well pictures of Meryl Streep mash up with pictures of random food.
We never knew how elegant she would look draped on an eggplant. Or how natural nesting in nachos. Or how amazing on avocado toast.
Seriously, this may be Streep’s best most recent role. Unless you have a soft spot for The Iron Lady or August: Osage County, which you do not. It’s also notable for including her earlier career. She starred memorably in Manhattan and The Deer Hunter, although her role in the latter has been forgotten due to the batshit-insane Russian roulette scenes.
Pick out your favorites below. We have a sudden hunger for understated but elegant acting combined with colorful foods.
