It's not uncommon to have a love-hate relationship with social media. On the one hand, it's a great way to stay in touch with friends and family. But on the other, the internet makes it easier than ever for trolls to attack people they don't know. And if you're a celebrity, that's even more true.
In a recent interview with The A.V. Club, Aubrey Plaza explained why she has a "complicated relationship with social media." The Ingrid Goes West star noted that she's gotten rid of her Twitter account in the past, but she's back on the site now.
"I don't really like to do it, but sometimes it's kind of fun, and it's a way to connect with people," Plaza told The A.V. Club's John Teti of social media. "But sometimes it makes me hate myself... I don't know, really, how to handle it."
Last year, social media grew to be too much to handle for the Parks and Recreation veteran. Plaza told The A.V. Club that she left Twitter after the 2016 presidential election. (She's not alone in that decision, we're sure — social media is not a fun place to be during political turmoil.)
"I think it was right around the election, and it was right at the New Year, and I was just like, I don't know, maybe I just don't need to spend my energy there," the actress told The A.V. Club.
dear twitter: it's been fun but I've realized you are wrong for me and maybe the world. i hope people spread only love here in 2017 ✌?✌?✌?✌?— Aubrey Plaza (@evilhag) January 1, 2017
Eventually, though, she decided to rejoin the social media sphere to drum up publicity for her new films. "Once I got some movies, I’m like, back on, baby," she told Teti.
It's great to see Plaza is back online — but her statements are also an important reminder that it's okay to take a social media break in the name of self-care.
