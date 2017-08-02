Kristen Stewart has never been one of the more public celebrities. Much of her image has been preserved by her ability to be everywhere (from buzzy movies to front rows at fashion shows to glamorous magazine covers), yet not really expand on any personal details about her life. She speaks frankly, but vaguely. And at this point, it's pretty much accepted that the actress will only reveal as much as she wants us to know. This remains true for her most recent cover for Harper's Bazaar UK, but she seems a little freer in her answers. She lets her guard down enough to talk seriously about her love life and clear up one thing that has obviously been bothering her for awhile, and it has to do with Robert Pattinson — and food.
Ever since the Twilight franchise, which skyrocketed Pattinson and Stewart to fame, speculation over the two's relationship has been a major talking point, and Stewart's ready to approach the subject again, this time addressing the way she approaches all of her relationships (including the one she is currently in with model Stella Maxwell).
"I've been deeply in love with everyone I've dated. Did you think I was faking it?" she asked in the interview, referring to people who believe their time together was perhaps a publicity stunt for their characters, or doubting her bisexuality because they don't understand it (something Cara Delevingne recently spoke on, too). She continued: "I've always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn't like getting made fun of."
In addition to not faking any of her relationships, Stewart also makes it clear that she is very comfortable and happy with her changing tastes when it comes to partners. To best illustrate her point, she compares lovers to food, which is actually a perfect metaphor. "Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they'll eat it every day for the rest of their lives," she said. "I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I'm like, 'That was cool, what's next?'"
