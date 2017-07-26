Kristen Stewart Crashed A Wedding & Was Totally Cool

A pair of Canadian brides got a big surprise during their wedding. Following in the storied footsteps of Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, and her own Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and her girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, crashed an unsuspecting wedding reception.
According to CBS News, brides Kayleigh and Kirsten Jennings were hosting their reception at Winnipeg's Pizzeria Gusto. It seemed pretty normal until the restaurant's owner asked the brides if it would be okay if Stewart — who is filming a movie in Winnipeg — and Maxwell had a few drinks with the revelers. No big deal, right?
Kirsten explained to the station that she didn't even know who Stewart was at the time, though Kayleigh definitely did. After the two decided to let the star and her girlfriend in on the action, Kayleigh explained that the wedding guests treated the new additions like normal people.
"I told Kir, 'Hey, let's just treat them as random guests. Let's just treat them with kindness — southern hospitality. Winnipeg hospitality,'" Kayleigh told CBS News.
While Stewart and Maxwell weren't exactly dressed for a wedding or even a cocktail party, nobody seemed to mind. The wedding DJ, K. Chedda, aka Karli Elizabeth Colpitts, posted a few photos to Instagram showing the stars getting down with guests on the dance floor.
"They looked just like two normal girls," Kirsten said. "They look a little Hollywood, but if we didn't know who they were, I don't know if I would have known. We said, 'Hey, you know. Come on and meet your guests and, you know, don't segregate yourselves. Come and party.'"
CBS News adds that the last-minute guests seemed to fit in just fine, even requesting songs from Colpitts, who was more than happy to oblige. According to her posts, Stewart is a big fan of the Beastie Boys. There may be no guaranteed way to snag a celeb for a wedding, but it's clear that this one was more than happy to join in on the festivities. It's tough to resist a great party, after all.
