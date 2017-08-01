Drew Barrymore's 4-Year-Old Daughter Officially Has Better Hair Than We Do

Even if you can admit now that your mom’s old-school style would be right at home in Williamsburg or Silver Lake circa 2017, looking back at childhood pictures of the two of you dressed in the exact same outfit will never not be embarrassing. The whole twinning vibe only seemed like a good idea when you were too young to object. Not even Drew Barrymore, a certified celebrity Cool Mom, is immune to the temptation of the mother-daughter mini-me photo — but she’s put a different, more beauty-centric spin on the goofy (but adorable) trend.
The Santa Clarita Diet star visited beloved colorist Tracey Cunningham at Mèche Salon in Los Angeles today to get her naturally dark roots touched up before filming begins on the second season of the Netflix show, and she brought her older daughter Olive along for the ride.
“#becomingsheila ok first! Hair. With @traceycunningham1 round one #santaclaritadiet olive is hanging!” Barrymore captioned her Instagram post, which showed the duo with matching heads full of foil. Of course, the actress was quick to clarify that her four-year-old daughter was just there to keep her company, not to get highlights of her own. “Tracey puts conditioner in foils on her for solidarity,” Barrymore added.
It might seem like she’s stating the obvious, but you can never be too careful on social media these days, with trolls coming out of the woodwork to criticize celebrity parents every chance they get — something our parents certainly didn’t have to deal with when they forced us to pose for awkward family photos in matching overalls at Sears. As long as you have hair on your head, you’re never too young to get a deep-conditioning treatment… especially when it’s from one of the most sought-after beauty experts in Hollywood. If only we all could have learned the importance of good hair care that early on.
