From an outside standpoint, there are varying degrees of just how serious the infraction is when quote, unquote “sharing” your partner’s products. Did you ask if you could use it? No problem. Did you ask if you could use it after you’d actually used it? No harm done — they’ll never know, probably. Was it a one-time thing, because you’d run out of your own and hadn’t found time to replace it? Understandable. But according to Behati Prinsloo , the new face of SK-II, Adam Levine is committing what is in our minds the worst kind of cohabitation crime: using his wife’s products because he refuses to buy his own.