Bella Thorne Had The Most Bella Thorne Response To Fans Questioning Her Faith

On any given day, Bella Thorne is living her best, unfiltered life. Specifically, the 19-year-old uses her social media platforms to engage with followers — and engage she does. An average amount of posts for the actress and singer is roughly a dozen Snapchats a day, with a few Instagram posts a week (usually depending on what projects she is promoting). But this weekend, fans thought they saw something different in one of her photos that they hadn't noticed before, and started speculating on what Thorne may be trying to tell them. It turns out that Thorne wasn't trying to tell her fans anything, and she was happy to clear up any confusion with an epic response.
As Teen Vogue writes, Thorne Snapchatted a selfie in which one of her many necklaces could be seen stacked on top of one another. A thin gold chain clearly had a phrase on it, and one fan screengrabbed the snap and asked if it said "Allah", thus also putting the question out there that she may be practicing an Eastern religion. The follower wrote: "Who else sees Allah on her necklace." Seeing that this could quickly spread into a full blown rumor regarding her faith, Thorne slid into someone's comments and cleared up the confusion: "It actually says 'slut'...." One Twitter user put the two iconic responses together in a tweet that quickly went viral because of Thorne's hilarious response. Followers of the fan account also couldn't believe that the celebrity had found their posting critiquing her piece of jewelry.
But now onto that word: 'slut.' Thorne has always been read to reclaim the term 'slut' and 'slut-shame.' The words are often topics of conversation in interviews, usually stemming from trolls misinterpreting her private and dating life. "Social media is so beautiful in that you get to share your thoughts with everyone," Thorne told Seventeen earlier this year. "But, of course, it's a numbers game so for every great person you're going to have somebody that's not so great who is willing to spread hate, that's insecure." Spreading hate isn't Thorne's style, and never is censoring herself. It wasn't that long ago that Thorne was having to respond to a troll-made NSFW video of her allegedly masturbating (it was not her). And it wasn't long before that when she was defending herself against rumors that she hooked up with Scott Disick (they're just friends).
Just another day in the life of Bella Thorne.
