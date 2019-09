Bella Thorne Had The Most Bella Thorne Response To Fans Questioning Her Faith

But now onto that word: 'slut.' Thorne has always been read to reclaim the term 'slut' and 'slut-shame.' The words are often topics of conversation in interviews, usually stemming from trolls misinterpreting her private and dating life. "Social media is so beautiful in that you get to share your thoughts with everyone," Thorne told Seventeen earlier this year . "But, of course, it's a numbers game so for every great person you're going to have somebody that's not so great who is willing to spread hate, that's insecure." Spreading hate isn't Thorne's style, and never is censoring herself. It wasn't that long ago that Thorne was having to respond to a troll-made NSFW video of her allegedly masturbating (it was not her). And it wasn't long before that when she was defending herself against rumors t hat she hooked up with Scott Disick (they're just friends).