Bella Thorne Responds To The NSFW Video

Now, the 19-year-old is addressing the video head on because enough is enough. The actress tweeted out "Hahahahaha wait you guys think this is real? Hahahaha. I don't even masterbate like that. Where's the vibrator thooo" along with a few laughing and crying emojis. It's clear that Thorne isn't too torn up about the video because it's obviously fake (do not watch it at work, but it really is badly edited), but in her follow-up tweet she does pinpoint what upset her the most: the part of the video that showed her saying she had daddy issues, touching on the fact that her father died in 2007 . "The worst part of this video is them making fun of the fact that I lost my father," she tweeted. "You're right. Me being daddyless is sooooo funny."