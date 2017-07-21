Bella Thorne Responds To The NSFW Video

Last night, Bella Thorne's name became one of the trending topics on Twitter. On my own Twitter feed, shocked reactions came rolling in all referring to a certain video of Thorne which showed her masturbating in a car. The video was, as one could assume, absolutely fake. But still, people couldn't help but share their disgusted and confused reactions to the clip which was going viral.
Now, the 19-year-old is addressing the video head on because enough is enough. The actress tweeted out "Hahahahaha wait you guys think this is real? Hahahaha. I don't even masterbate like that. Where's the vibrator thooo" along with a few laughing and crying emojis. It's clear that Thorne isn't too torn up about the video because it's obviously fake (do not watch it at work, but it really is badly edited), but in her follow-up tweet she does pinpoint what upset her the most: the part of the video that showed her saying she had daddy issues, touching on the fact that her father died in 2007. "The worst part of this video is them making fun of the fact that I lost my father," she tweeted. "You're right. Me being daddyless is sooooo funny."
Hahahahaha wait you guys think this is real? Hahahaha. I don't even masterbate like that. Where's the vibrator thooo??— bella thorne (@bellathorne) July 21, 2017
The worst part of this video is them making fun of the fact that I lost my father. You're right. Me being daddyless is sooooo funny.— bella thorne (@bellathorne) July 21, 2017
Perez Hilton writes that this is not the first time this troll-made video has been published on the internet. It made its way around in 2016 before it was debunked then, too. She also made fun of the video on her own Snapchat by petting a stuffed animal and watermelon and mimicking the subject matter portrayed in the clip.
The takeaway? People have way too much time on their hands. And it takes more than a fake NSFW video to get Thorne upset.
