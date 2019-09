Twitter Can't Stop Tweeting Fake Quotes At Anthony Scaramucci

For those who had a nice, relaxing weekend on the beach with little to no cell service, things went kind of bananas on Friday, and into the weekend, for Scaramucci. He gave one of the most bizarre and unfiltered interviews ever to Ryan Lizza of The New Yorker , his wife separated from him right before having their second child together , and he also recently went on a deleting spree of tweets — both brash acts that unsurprisingly brought both his ethics and professionalism into question . But, you see, Scaramucci did not get rid of all his vintage tweets. He kept some very important ones, which Twitter is now using as material for some Grade-A jokes.