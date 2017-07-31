Twitter Can't Stop Tweeting Fake Quotes At Anthony Scaramucci

Let's all take a moment to pause from obsessing over all the new developments happening in the wild world of Westeros on Game of Thrones to talk about the current wild things happening in our own White House.
Today, after ten days, the White House announced that Anthony Scaramucci is no longer the communications director for the White House. The news was confirmed this afternoon in a statement from Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the current White House secretary. It reads, simply: “Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director. Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best.”
For those who had a nice, relaxing weekend on the beach with little to no cell service, things went kind of bananas on Friday, and into the weekend, for Scaramucci. He gave one of the most bizarre and unfiltered interviews ever to Ryan Lizza of The New Yorker, his wife separated from him right before having their second child together, and he also recently went on a deleting spree of tweets — both brash acts that unsurprisingly brought both his ethics and professionalism into question. But, you see, Scaramucci did not get rid of all his vintage tweets. He kept some very important ones, which Twitter is now using as material for some Grade-A jokes.
The 53-year-old former financier apparently has a passion for song lyrics and misattributed motivational quotes. Most of the tweets are from 2011 or 2012, a simpler time.
Here's an example of a fake Mark Twain quote:
Dance like no one is watching. Sing like no one is listening. Love like you've never been hurt and live like its heaven on earth. MarkTwain— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 15, 2012
Here's an interesting take on Journey's classic, "Don't Stop Believing":
Some will win some will lose, some are born to sing the bluuuze!— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 15, 2012
And here are a few gems from some clever minds on Twitter giving Scaramucci a few more quotes to live by:
"When you cried, I'd wipe away all of your tears— Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) July 21, 2017
When you'd scream, I'd fight away all of your fears" -Albert Einstein
"Na na na na na na na nana— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) July 21, 2017
Na na na na nana
Gettin jiggy wit it" -- Nelson Mandela
"Shoot for the moon. If you miss, you'll still land in the stars." - Nietzsche— Scott Conroy (@ScottFConroy) July 21, 2017
My loneliness is killing me— oufenix (D) (@oufenix) July 22, 2017
I must confess, I still believe
When I'm not with you I lose my mind
Give me a sign
Hit me, baby, one more time
Aren't politics fun?!?!?!!?
