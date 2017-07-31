Story from Entertainment News

Twitter Can't Stop Tweeting Fake Quotes At Anthony Scaramucci

Morgan Baila
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
Let's all take a moment to pause from obsessing over all the new developments happening in the wild world of Westeros on Game of Thrones to talk about the current wild things happening in our own White House.
Today, after ten days, the White House announced that Anthony Scaramucci is no longer the communications director for the White House. The news was confirmed this afternoon in a statement from Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the current White House secretary. It reads, simply: “Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director. Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best.”
Advertisement
For those who had a nice, relaxing weekend on the beach with little to no cell service, things went kind of bananas on Friday, and into the weekend, for Scaramucci. He gave one of the most bizarre and unfiltered interviews ever to Ryan Lizza of The New Yorker, his wife separated from him right before having their second child together, and he also recently went on a deleting spree of tweets — both brash acts that unsurprisingly brought both his ethics and professionalism into question. But, you see, Scaramucci did not get rid of all his vintage tweets. He kept some very important ones, which Twitter is now using as material for some Grade-A jokes.
The 53-year-old former financier apparently has a passion for song lyrics and misattributed motivational quotes. Most of the tweets are from 2011 or 2012, a simpler time.
Here's an example of a fake Mark Twain quote:
Here's an interesting take on Journey's classic, "Don't Stop Believing":
And here are a few gems from some clever minds on Twitter giving Scaramucci a few more quotes to live by:
Aren't politics fun?!?!?!!?
Read These Stories Next:
This Is What Contestants Eat In The Bachelor Mansion
Exactly What People Spend To Compete On The Bachelor
12 Things I Learned From Bachelorette Chad's Mind-Blowing Match.com Profile
Advertisement

More from News

R29 Original Series