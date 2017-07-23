Story from Politics

Trump’s New Communications Director Announces He Deleted His Old Tweets For "Transparency"

Britni de la Cretaz
Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images.
President Donald Trump's new Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci, already has people talking — less than a week after being appointed to the job. The Wall Street financier (or "American entrepreneur," according to his Twitter bio), has been criticized for not having the necessary experience for the role — a fact which caused former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer to resign last week.
Now, after old tweets of Scaramucci's surfaced that showed him at-odds with his new boss on issues ranging from climate change, immigration, LGBTQ rights, and gun control, among other things, he's announced that he's deleted his old tweets for "transparency."
Scaramucci says that his past views have "evolved." Those views previously included calling Trump "an odd guy" with "no judgment" and "a hack," and expressing support for Hillary Clinton's candidacy, The Washington Post reports.
He appeared on CNN's State of the Union this morning, denying to Jake Tapper that he is changing or ignoring his beliefs and values for the sake of power, calling the accusations "a ridiculous, Washington sort of narrative."
However, some people are pointing out that, in deleting the tweets from the record, Scaramucci is being the opposite of transparent.
For his part, President Trump seems unconcerned with Scaramucci's past statements, tweeting his support for his new Comms Director, and claiming that Scaramucci wanted to endorse Trump before the Republican primaries, but Scaramucci didn't know Trump was planning to run.
On his SOTU appearance this morning, Scaramucci went commented on newly appointed White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders' hair and makeup during a press conference on Friday, indicating he would like to "continue to use" that hair and makeup person.
