Whether you want it brushed across your lashline, smoothed over your cheekbones, swiped onto your lips, or maybe just lightly dabbed along your V, there’s no shortage of reliable sources for high-wattage glitter. But Bleach London, the UK-based salon best known for its trend-setting influence in the world of neon, pastel, and otherwise unorthodox hair color, has officially turned the glitter game up to 11 with its new line of shimmery eyeshadows.
Not only have the cool-kid hair experts launched a full range of high-pigment pressed shadow singles, appropriately called Louder Powder, but it seems they’ve also been offering custom-pressed color blends to customers at their salon locations. We know this because the Bleach London Instagram feed has recently been rife with mesmerizing videos of the customized creations in process, and we seem to be having a hard time not staring, transfixed, at our computer screens.
Needless to say, the finished results are just as impressive to look at, even if shimmering like a disco ball is not exactly your idea of a good time. The color! The sparkle! It’s almost too much to bear without snagging one of our own — which might just have something to do with why the Bleach London website crashed a couple weeks ago.
Unfortunately, we probably shouldn’t expect to see made-to-order specials like these available for purchase online any time soon. But if you do happen to find yourself in one of the London neighborhoods where Bleach London has set up shop (that would be Soho, Dalston, and the Topshop space on Oxford Street), then you might have a shot at achieving your glitteriest dreams. Maybe you’ll even get to immortalize it in an equally hypnotic Instagram video.
