Lawsuit Claims That GoT's Kingslayer Has A Real-Life Littlefinger Taking His Fortune

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jamie Lannister on the Game of Thrones, was allegedly part of a bogus business deal, according to Deadline. He is suing his former business manager for holding him to an oral agreement which entitled her to commission on his earnings.
This would all be of little debate, however, except for one major catch. Coster-Waldau fired his former manager, Jill Littman, in 2015.
“The only real factual dispute in this case is the timing of the defendants’ dishonesty,” read the multi-claim complaint (which can be read here) filed Friday, July 28, against Littman and her Impression Entertainment.
“Defendants later determined, after Coster-Waldau terminated the oral management agreement, that it was in their self-interest (at Coster-Waldau’s expense) to falsely claim they were 'real' agreements and that enforcement was always their intent,” said his attorney Michael J. Plonsker in the lawsuit.
The actor, who is best known for his role as Jamie Lannister on HBO's flagship series, also referred to the oral arrangement as a "sham."
Despite his first acting credit on IMDB being voice work for the Simpsons back in 1989, his level of fame rose exponentially after his work on Game of Thrones. His agreement with Littman entitled her to 10% of his paycheck. In the complaint, it was also clearly noted that Coster-Waldau sought out Littman to boost his visibility and to "get to the next level."
In the world of Game Of Thrones, a Lannister always pays his (or her) debts. In the real world, however, what’s classified as a debt must first be decided by the courts. We'll soon find out if the court rules that Littman is the Littlefinger to Coster-Waldau’s Kingslayer.
