The Kat Von D Beauty Sale You Won't Want To Miss This Weekend

We rarely go anywhere without bringing a tube of lipstick with us. In fact, more often than not, we're usually carrying at least 10 formulas in our bags. (Because, hello! We need options.) Now, there's reason to add yet another lipstick to your collection in honor of National Lipstick Day tomorrow.
What is this fake holiday, you wonder? Well, it's really an excuse for lipstick lovers everywhere to come together for a common purpose — to celebrate the love of lip color. (Even MAC is getting in on it, handing out free tubes to customers.) Naturally, Kat Von D had to get in on the action, so she's put together a huge sale that you won't want to miss.
On Saturday only, Kat Von D is offering the brand’s best-selling Studded Kiss Lipstick for only $15 — it regularly sells for $21 — so you can buy it for way less. But the goodness doesn’t stop there. If you enter the code “FREELIPSTICK” at checkout, you also get a free mini Everlasting Liquid Lipstick.
If you haven't tried the brand, now might be the time. KVD's line is a cult favorite for a reason: It's good. And this long-lasting, high-impact lipstick formula is available in 29 shades that are comfortable and creamy on lips — like a liquid lipstick, but without all the drying side effects.
This lipstick sale starts Saturday at 12:01 A.M. PST, exclusively online at Kat Von D Beauty. It’ll be hard to pick just one, so we might have to splurge for a couple. We’re just crossing our fingers we don’t lose them somewhere in the bottom of our bags.
