Jaden Smith is a jack of all trades, but his music career, in particular, is really heating up. On the heels of the video for his single "Batman," the 19-year-old has dropped yet another for his most recent hit, "Watch Me." Directed by Shomi Patwary and shot in Lancaster, CA, the music video is all the proof you'll need to see that the Karate Kid is all grown up.
With nothing but a 1967 Pontiac Firebird Convertible and the wide open California landscape, Smith creates a compelling and catchy video that is equal parts trippy and invigorating. And while you may not see her face, his sister Willow is also a part of the action — which makes sense, since Jaden has admitted that she was a big inspiration for his career.
"Willow started making music first," he told Pharrell Williams for Interview Magazine. "I was like, 'My younger sister is, like, 4, and she's making all these fire songs. What's happening?' Willow was doing all these things, about to have record label deals at like the age of 6, and I was like, 'I feel like I'm underachieving.'"
You certainly wouldn't say that after seeing the video. While the eldest Smith child is definitely taking after his father, it's clear that he's also forging his own path. The music isn't reminiscent of the Fresh Prince, but Jaden was certainly inspired by his dad.
"My parents are definitely my biggest role models," Jaden added in the interview. "And that's where me and Willow both pull all of our inspiration from to change the world. It all comes from a concept of affecting the world in a positive way and leaving it better than it was than when we came."
It's safe to say "Watch Me" does just that.
