Most people have that one friend who is a little bit of an overachiever. And I guess we know who nabbed that title in Kendall Jenner's squad, because model-slash-actress Cara Delevingne just dropped a new music video.
Delevingne, who's currently starring in sci-fi adventure Valerian and The City of a Thousand Planets, surprised fans on Thursday when she released a brand-new song and video pegged to the movie. The video for the track "I Feel Everything" is intercut with shots from Delevingne's latest blockbuster, but also shows the Suicide Squad actress singing while donning a variety of hairdos.
Advertisement
The song was released a week ago, proving that the celeb can totally carry a tune — but it's not the first time we've heard this model show off her musical talents. In December of 2014, the Paper Towns star appeared opposite Pharrell Williams in the Karl Lagerfeld short film Reincarnation and was able to keep up with the stylings of the musical superstar while joining him in a waltz. She even accompanied Williams onstage in April of 2015 at a Chanel show and shut down any reports that her voice was the work of movie magic.
In addition to her new music video and summer flick, another place you can see Delevingne this year is in her Puma x Cara Delevingne DO YOU docu-series, a slew of short films featuring women expressing their voice in a variety of ways. The actress told Teen Vogue:
"After modeling for a long time and feeling like the things I was doing — the jobs I was doing — it was always that thing of ‘we’re not saving lives, guys!' It got to the point after a while of ‘How can we make this something good? How can we actually give back and we're not just taking from people, we're actually spreading a good message about being yourself?’ As soon as I started working with Puma, we came up with the Do You thing."
One thing's for sure: Even if Delevingne officially adds pop star to her resume, she'll always be looking for the next thing. Until then, check out her new video below.
Advertisement
Advertisement