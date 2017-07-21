Just when we thought Cara Delevingne couldn't be any cooler, she went ahead and recorded an adorable song for the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets soundtrack.
While we already knew she had some pipes, we were so focused on her stellar acting skills in the aforementioned blockbuster that we had forgotten just how good she really was.
E! News reports that the bubbly song will play following the credits, which is fine for something as action-packed as Valerian, but we're hoping her vocals make it into her next big picture. But enough hype: Hear the song, "I Feel Everything," for yourself by playing the below video.
Delevingne isn't the only major name on the soundtrack, either, with USA Today reporting that David Bowie's and Bob Marley's music bolster Valerian's badass vibe. The 24-year-old actress and former supermodel told USA Today that she couldn't believe she would be featured next to two of music's biggest legends.
"There are no words to describe the way I felt when I saw that vinyl," she told the entertainment news outlet. "In between those two names, I don't even think that's real."
Though she may have trouble believing her luck, Delevingne did tell USA Today that she believes in the power of love, saying she was penned the song thinking about "when you fall in love, everything is raw and you feel everything for the first time...We all need love, and love will save the day."
Delevingne has a history of surrounding herself with talented musicians, too, and we're not just talking about her Valerian co-star Rihanna. In the past, the actress has been linked to singers Harry Styles, Jake Bugg, and St. Vincent, with whom she split from last year.
