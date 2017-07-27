Bachelor Nation Is Comparing Rachel Lindsay To Andi Dorfman

Bachelor Nation loves to subtweet. Monday night, the group of former contestants that make up BN were throwing shade in Rachel Lindsay's direction, as Bustle pointed out, which is befuddling. As the current Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay is basically the queen of Bachelor Nation. You cannot criticize the queen!
The criticism centers on the idea that Lindsay is very similar to Andi Dorfman, who was the Bachelorette on the tenth season of the show. (Lindsay is the 13th Bachelorette.)
"So the lawyer
#bachelorette likes the smooth talking guy from the southeast over the dude from Wisconsin? Feels like I've seen this one b4," former Bachelorette contestant Tanner Tolbert wrote. Carly Waddell responded with a brief "haha" and Jared Haibon wrote, "GOT EM!!" Both Haibon and Waddell are Bachelor Nation standbys.
This is an allusion to Dorfman, a lawyer from Atlanta whose final two contestants were a Wisconsin boy (Nick Viall) and a beefy former baseball player (Josh Murray). Dorfman chose Murray, which puzzled viewers at the time — Viall seemed much more genuine, albeit a bit shy. (Viall would go onto to star in 3 more Bachelor-related shows. He's not shy.) Dorfman broke it off with Murray after the show, and claimed that he was emotionally abusive in her tell-all book It's Not Okay.
Lindsay's situation is somewhat similar — she's a lawyer choosing between a Wisconsin boy (Peter Kraus) and a beefy doctor who goes by "Dr. Abs" (Bryan Abasolo). However, we don't know who wins just yet; it could be Peter Kraus. Lindsay seems have a handle on her choices, and it seems odd that Bachelor Nation is questioning her so openly.
Former Wisconsin boy Nick Viall commented on the tweet, though, to say that all is well.
"Things have a way of working out," he wrote. Viall went on The Bachelorette again, then Bachelor In Paradise, then The Bachelor. So it worked out — eventually.
Let's hope Rachel Lindsay doesn't have to do the same.
